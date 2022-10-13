RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kyiv area hit by kamikaze drones | US weapons Ukraine will or won't get | NATO holds nuclear talks amid war tension | A ‘genocidal terror attack’
US World Cup roster announcement at Nov 9 news conference

The Associated Press

October 13, 2022, 6:00 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter plans to announced his 26-man World Cup roster at a news conference on Nov. 9 at the Brooklyn Steel event space.

ESPN2 will televise the announcement during a one-hour broadcast starting at 5 p.m. EST, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Thursday.

Some U.S.-based players are expected to attend the news conference, according to the USSF.

The U.S. missed the 2018 World Cup. The 16th-ranked Americans open this year’s tournament in Qatar against No. 19 Wales on Nov. 21, play fifth-ranked England on Black Friday and close the group stage against No. 20 Iran on Nov. 29.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

