RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine: Russia hits power site | Putin calls his actions 'correct' | EU to unveil Ukraine training mission | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Home » Sports » Uihlein leads LIV Golf…

Uihlein leads LIV Golf in Jeddah by 1 shot from Koepka

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 12:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Peter Uihlein takes a one-shot lead going into the final day of the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah after a 7-under 63 in the second round on Saturday.

The American made seven birdies and one eagle to compensate for a double bogey on the 13th hole at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

Uihlein took over from previous leader Brooks Koepka, who had a 3-under-67.

Sergio Garcia (64) and Charl Schwartzel (67) were three strokes off the lead.

This is the seventh and final LIV Golf Invitational for individual and team play. The last event of the inaugural season will be in Miami in two weeks for four-man teams.

LIV Golf is funded by the Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund, but this is the first tournament held in Saudi Arabia after previous events in London, Portland, Bedminster, Boston, Chicago and Bangkok.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

Biden administration’s cyber regulatory plan comes into focus

82 agencies sign MOUs to gain more time to transition to EIS

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up