UEFA punishes PSV for fan disorder at Arsenal

The Associated Press

October 27, 2022, 7:30 AM

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — PSV Eindhoven was punished Thursday for fan disorder inside Arsenal’s stadium at a rescheduled Europa League game that was first postponed because of limited police resources in London after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

UEFA banned PSV from selling tickets to its fans for the team’s game in Norway next week against Bodø/Glimt.

The Dutch club must also pay a fine of 40,000 euros ($40,000) and compensate Arsenal for damage to seats and the stadium last week.

Arsenal beat PSV 1-0 on Oct. 20 in a match originally scheduled on Sept. 15, four days before the queen’s funeral. While Chelsea hosted Salzburg in London that week, UEFA and local authorities did not let Arsenal-PSV go ahead because of security concerns.

PSV was hosting Arsenal later Thursday in their return game in Group A.

PSV is assured of advancing to the knockout stage in February of either the Europa League or Europa Conference League.

