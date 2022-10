All Times EDT All games at Las Vegas Ballpark League Championships Pacific Coast Friday, Sept. 30: Reno 6, El Paso…

All Times EDT All games at Las Vegas Ballpark League Championships Pacific Coast

Friday, Sept. 30: Reno 6, El Paso 2

International

Saturday, Oct. 1: Durham 13, Nashville 0

Triple-A National Championship

Sunday, Oct. 2: Durham 10, Reno 6

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.