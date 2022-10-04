HURRICANE IAN: Slow wait for electricity | Southwest Fla. ready for Yom Kippur | Hurricane Ian shakes faith | Feds vow major aid | Photos
Tottenham shows lack of cutting edge in 0-0 at Eintracht

The Associated Press

October 4, 2022, 5:02 PM

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Tottenham again lacked a cutting edge in the Champions League as the English team drew 0-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday to leave their group wide open after three rounds of games.

The only goals scored by Antonio Conte’s side in Group D remain the late double by Richarlison in an underwhelming 2-0 win over 10-man Marseille in the opening round, with the stalemate in Frankfurt following a 2-0 loss at Sporting.

Son Heung-min and Ivan Perisic came closest for Tottenham in a match that was end to end at times but where the finishing from both teams left a lot to be desired.

Eintracht’s best chance fell to Jesper Lindstrom but his second-half effort flew over the crossbar from a central position inside the area.

Tottenham and Eintracht moved to four points, two behind Sporting and one more than Marseille. All four teams have a realistic chance of a top-two finish to advance, with Tottenham having two home games remaining.

