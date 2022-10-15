Tottenham beats Everton 2-0 and upholds perfect home record

LONDON (AP) — Second-half goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg maintained Tottenham’s perfect home record in the English Premier…

LONDON (AP) — Second-half goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg maintained Tottenham’s perfect home record in the English Premier League in beating Everton 2-0 on Saturday.

Kane fired his team in front with a 59th-minute penalty after being brought down by Jordan Pickford. Hojbjerg sealed the win late with a precise finish.

Tottenham was level on points with second-placed Manchester City.

It was Kane’s third penalty this week after scoring one and missing one in the Champions League win against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Pickford rashly brought down Kane while fumbling a shot from Matt Doherty. The Everton goalkeeper buried his head in the turf before referee Paul Tierney blew his whistle, accepting his error. Kane fired his spot kick low into the bottom corner.

Tottenham’s total of 23 points after 10 games is its best start in the top-flight and its highest tally since 1963.

