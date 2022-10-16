RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: SpaceX may keep funding Ukraine's Starlink service | Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies
Home » Sports » Top-ranked Iga Swiatek advances…

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek advances to San Diego Open final

The Associated Press

October 16, 2022, 12:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland rallied to beat fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula on Saturday to reach the San Diego Open final.

In the other semifinal, qualifier Donna Vekic of Croatia and unseeded American Danielle Collins were tied 2-2 in the third set when the match was delayed by rain. Vekic took the first set and Collins the second, both 6-4.

The two-hour Swiatek-Pegula match featured numerous tight rallies, but Swiatek’s repertoire of side-to-side groundstrokes, lobs and drop shots proved Pegula’s downfall.

“I knew I had the game to win this match, but I just lost my focus in the middle of the (first) set,” said Swiatek, 21, the reigning U.S. Open and French Open champion. “I didn’t want to make that mistake again.”

Almost immediately after the first set ended, a light rain began to fall, causing a 65-minute delay.

“I’m from Europe, so I’m used to wet weather,” said Swiatek, who gained her ninth WTA final of 2022. “With the heavier balls, it was hard for me to play with more topspin. I managed to change it up, so I’m happy about that.”

After Swiatek broke Pegula’s serve for a 4-2 third-set edge, she won the final two games, the winning point coming on a Pegula forehand that landed near the bottom of the net.

“I didn’t think there was that much of a difference between us,” said Pegula, “but she’s No. 1 for a reason and she’s always frustrating to play.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Army's $15M TMF award bolsters new strategy for securing operational technology

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up