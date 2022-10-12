RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | NATO cautious to avoid war | Nuke plant loses power | Belarus army would likely have little impact in war
Todd Martin resigns as International Tennis Hall of Fame CEO

The Associated Press

October 12, 2022, 4:21 PM

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Todd Martin is resigning as CEO of the International Tennis Hall of Fame after nearly a decade in the post to join Beemok Capital.

Martin’s move was announced Wednesday, the same day Beemok Capital announced it had closed its acquisition of the Western & Southern Open tournament from the U.S. Tennis Association.

That hard-court event for women and men is held in Ohio in August, shortly before the U.S. Open. An expansion from seven days to 12 is planned for 2025.

Martin’s departure from the Hall of Fame is effective Jan. 1. He has led it since September 2014.

A search committee will be formed to find a new CEO.

As a player, Martin was the runner-up at the 1994 Australian Open and 1999 U.S. Open, was twice a semifinalist at Wimbledon and reached No. 4 in the ATP rankings.

