RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies | Deminers remove deadly threats
Home » Sports » Tkachuk helps Panthers beat…

Tkachuk helps Panthers beat Sabres 4-3 to improve to 2-0-0

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 7:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and set up defenseman Brandon Montour’s eventual winner in the Florida Panthers’ 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Aaron Ekblad and Colin White also scored for the defending President’s Trophy-winning Panthers, who are off to a 2-0 start a year after winning their first eight. Spencer Knight stopped 24 shots in his season debut and improved to 4-0 against Buffalo after allowing a combined four goals in three starts against the Sabres last year.

Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch had a goal and assist each for Buffalo. Zemgus Girgensons also scored.

Eric Comrie stopped 33 shots and assisted on Tuch’s game-opening goal, becoming Buffalo’s first goalie to earn a point in his Sabres debut. Buffalo signed the former Winnipeg Jets backup in free agency this summer.

FLYERS 3, CANUCKS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as Philadelphia rallied from a two-goal deficit.

Tony D’Angelo had a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton added a short-handed tally for the Flyers (2-0-0), who have opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots.

Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost the first two games of their five-game road trip to open the season. Thatcher Demko had 28 saves.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Army's $15M TMF award bolsters new strategy for securing operational technology

Biden administration’s cyber regulatory plan comes into focus

82 agencies sign MOUs to gain more time to transition to EIS

VA extends EHR delay to June 2023 after review finds more system problems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up