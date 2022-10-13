Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Concordia, 25-12, 25-20, 25-22 Bennington def. Westview, 25-10, 25-20, 25-6 Boone Central/Newman Grove def.…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Concordia, 25-12, 25-20, 25-22

Bennington def. Westview, 25-10, 25-20, 25-6

Boone Central/Newman Grove def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-16, 27-25, 25-16

Bridgeport def. Mitchell, 26-24, 25-14, 26-24

Exeter/Milligan def. East Butler, 25-20, 25-20, 25-14

Hampton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 20-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-9, 15-13

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 25-13, 25-18

Kearney Catholic def. Broken Bow, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Winnebago, 25-13, 25-14, 25-8

Malcolm def. Platteview, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20

Minden def. Holdrege, 25-14, 25-16, 25-18

Norris def. Hastings, 25-9, 25-5, 25-7

Omaha Nation def. Flandreau Indian, S.D., 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-17, 25-16, 25-17

Papillion-LaVista def. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa, 25-10, 25-17, 25-19

Ralston def. Omaha Christian Academy

Rapid City Christian, S.D. def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-20, 25-23, 25-13

South Sioux City def. Plainview, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20

St. Mary’s def. Summerland, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21, 25-18

Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-13, 25-10, 25-16

Wakefield def. Tri County Northeast, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18

West Holt def. North Central, 19-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-12

Wynot def. Wausa, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-9

Capitol Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Louisville def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-12, 25-15

Syracuse def. Fort Calhoun, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18

Semifinal=

Douglas County West def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-13, 25-19, 25-19

Centennial Triangular=

Centennial def. Aquinas, 25-10, 25-22

Centennial def. David City, 19-25, 25-21, 25-15

Central Conference Tournament=

Adams Central def. Lexington, 25-15, 25-13

Adams Central def. Seward, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21

York def. Schuyler, 25-12, 25-14

Cross County Triangular=

Cross County def. Meridian, 25-23, 25-22

Meridian def. Giltner, 25-16, 25-21

Deshler Triangular=

Blue Hill def. Harvard, 25-13, 25-16

Deshler def. Blue Hill, 25-20, 25-21

Deshler def. Harvard, 25-10, 25-7

East Husker Conference Tournament=

Clarkson/Leigh def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-5, 25-8

Clarkson/Leigh def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-16, 25-17

North Bend Central def. Pender, 25-18, 25-12

Wisner-Pilger def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-7

ECNC Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Weeping Water def. Mead, 21-25, 25-20, 25-19

Third Place=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-21, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Axtell, 25-17, 27-25, 25-20

Goldenrod Conference Tournament=

Play-in=

Elba def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-21, 25-12, 20-25, 24-26, 15-8

Quarterfinal=

Central Valley def. Fullerton, 25-14, 25-16, 25-23

Nebraska Christian def. Elba, 25-9, 25-14, 25-13

Hartington-Newcastle Triangular=

Hartington-Newcastle def. Walthill, 25-9, 25-5

High Plains Community Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. High Plains Community, 25-14, 25-15

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-10, 25-15

Louplatte Conference Tournament=

Championship=

St. Paul def. Centura, 25-18, 25-9, 25-23

Consolation=

Central City def. Gibbon, 25-21, 25-23

Third Place=

Ord def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-11, 25-22

Neligh Oakdale Triangular=

Norfolk Catholic def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-8

Norfolk Catholic def. O’Neill, 25-20, 25-14

O’Neill def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-8, 25-9

Omaha Gross Triangular=

Elkhorn North def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-14

Elkhorn North def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-11, 25-8

Omaha Gross Catholic def. Nebraska City, 21-25, 27-25, 25-25

RPAC Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

East Division=

Southern Valley def. Bertrand, 25-13, 25-22

West Division=

Maxwell def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-16, 25-18

First Round=

East Division=

Arapahoe def. Medicine Valley, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22

Southwest def. Bertrand, 25-8, 25-12, 25-18

West Division=

Hitchcock County def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-18, 25-20, 25-23

Paxton def. Maxwell, 25-11, 26-24, 25-16

Semifinal=

East Division=

Cambridge def. Arapahoe, 25-16, 25-10, 25-10

Southwest def. Alma, 25-16, 25-20, 25-15

West Division=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-12, 25-13, 25-16

