The CJ Cup @ Summit Scores

Saturday

At The Summit Club

Las Vegas

Purse: $9.8 million

Yardage: 7,431; Par: 72

Third Round

Rickie Fowler 66-66-63—195 Rory McIlroy 68-67-62—197 Adam Scott 68-63-67—198 Robert Streb 61-72-65—198 Abraham Ancer 70-65-63—198 Keith Mitchell 62-64-73—199 Tyrrell Hatton 67-65-67—199 Cameron Smith 66-67-67—200 Ian Poulter 66-67-67—200 Sam Burns 67-68-66—201 Aaron Wise 66-67-68—201 Harry Higgs 64-67-70—201 Erik Van Rooyen 67-66-68—201 Collin Morikawa 67-70-65—202 Russell Henley 68-69-65—202 Sung Kang 71-64-67—202 Gary Woodland 68-69-66—203 Chris Kirk 68-67-68—203 Jhonattan Vegas 66-69-68—203 Viktor Hovland 65-68-70—203 Jordan Spieth 66-65-72—203 Paul Casey 68-65-70—203 Mackenzie Hughes 71-62-70—203 Carlos Ortiz 71-65-67—203 Hudson Swafford 65-69-69—203 Harold Varner III 67-70-66—203 Maverick McNealy 69-65-69—203 Joaquin Niemann 67-69-67—203 Seonghyeon Kim 68-63-72—203 Sungjae Im 68-69-67—204 Webb Simpson 69-69-66—204 Sergio Garcia 65-70-69—204 Tommy Fleetwood 68-72-64—204 Lucas Glover 69-70-65—204 Stewart Cink 69-68-67—204 Talor Gooch 67-68-70—205 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 67-72-66—205 Keegan Bradley 70-66-69—205 Matt Jones 70-69-66—205 Brooks Koepka 67-70-68—205 Minkyu Kim 69-66-70—205 Justin Thomas 69-67-70—206 Louis Oosthuizen 70-71-65—206 Kevin Na 68-66-72—206 Kevin Kisner 70-68-68—206 Xander Schauffele 69-69-69—207 Tom Hoge 71-68-68—207 Dustin Johnson 74-66-67—207 Sebastian Munoz 69-67-71—207 Max Homa 67-70-70—207 Scottie Scheffler 66-71-71—208 Kevin Streelman 75-70-63—208 Jason Kokrak 77-66-65—208 Alex Noren 72-69-67—208 Byeong Hun An 70-70-68—208 Emiliano Grillo 72-68-69—209 Marc Leishman 70-69-70—209 Tony Finau 68-71-70—209 Justin Rose 75-65-69—209 Brian Harman 67-69-73—209 Joohyung Kim 68-73-68—209 Rasmus Hojgaard 69-71-69—209 Harris English 73-68-68—209 Hideki Matsuyama 66-70-74—210 Cameron Tringale 71-70-69—210 Charley Hoffman 72-70-68—210 Patrick Reed 71-66-73—210 Sanghun Shin 71-70-69—210 Cameron Davis 68-69-74—211 Si Woo Kim 71-69-71—211 Jaekyeong Lee 69-71-71—211 Shane Lowry 73-70-69—212 Patton Kizzire 71-71-70—212 Yoseop Seo 74-70-70—214 Hanbyeol Kim 74-69-71—214 Jason Day 73-70-72—215 Branden Grace 72-72-71—215 Charl Schwartzel 72-72-76—220

