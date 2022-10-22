The CJ Cup @ Summit Scores

Saturday
At The Summit Club
Las Vegas
Purse: $9.8 million
Yardage: 7,431; Par: 72
Third Round
|Rickie Fowler
|66-66-63—195
|Rory McIlroy
|68-67-62—197
|Adam Scott
|68-63-67—198
|Robert Streb
|61-72-65—198
|Abraham Ancer
|70-65-63—198
|Keith Mitchell
|62-64-73—199
|Tyrrell Hatton
|67-65-67—199
|Cameron Smith
|66-67-67—200
|Ian Poulter
|66-67-67—200
|Sam Burns
|67-68-66—201
|Aaron Wise
|66-67-68—201
|Harry Higgs
|64-67-70—201
|Erik Van Rooyen
|67-66-68—201
|Collin Morikawa
|67-70-65—202
|Russell Henley
|68-69-65—202
|Sung Kang
|71-64-67—202
|Gary Woodland
|68-69-66—203
|Chris Kirk
|68-67-68—203
|Jhonattan Vegas
|66-69-68—203
|Viktor Hovland
|65-68-70—203
|Jordan Spieth
|66-65-72—203
|Paul Casey
|68-65-70—203
|Mackenzie Hughes
|71-62-70—203
|Carlos Ortiz
|71-65-67—203
|Hudson Swafford
|65-69-69—203
|Harold Varner III
|67-70-66—203
|Maverick McNealy
|69-65-69—203
|Joaquin Niemann
|67-69-67—203
|Seonghyeon Kim
|68-63-72—203
|Sungjae Im
|68-69-67—204
|Webb Simpson
|69-69-66—204
|Sergio Garcia
|65-70-69—204
|Tommy Fleetwood
|68-72-64—204
|Lucas Glover
|69-70-65—204
|Stewart Cink
|69-68-67—204
|Talor Gooch
|67-68-70—205
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|67-72-66—205
|Keegan Bradley
|70-66-69—205
|Matt Jones
|70-69-66—205
|Brooks Koepka
|67-70-68—205
|Minkyu Kim
|69-66-70—205
|Justin Thomas
|69-67-70—206
|Louis Oosthuizen
|70-71-65—206
|Kevin Na
|68-66-72—206
|Kevin Kisner
|70-68-68—206
|Xander Schauffele
|69-69-69—207
|Tom Hoge
|71-68-68—207
|Dustin Johnson
|74-66-67—207
|Sebastian Munoz
|69-67-71—207
|Max Homa
|67-70-70—207
|Scottie Scheffler
|66-71-71—208
|Kevin Streelman
|75-70-63—208
|Jason Kokrak
|77-66-65—208
|Alex Noren
|72-69-67—208
|Byeong Hun An
|70-70-68—208
|Emiliano Grillo
|72-68-69—209
|Marc Leishman
|70-69-70—209
|Tony Finau
|68-71-70—209
|Justin Rose
|75-65-69—209
|Brian Harman
|67-69-73—209
|Joohyung Kim
|68-73-68—209
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|69-71-69—209
|Harris English
|73-68-68—209
|Hideki Matsuyama
|66-70-74—210
|Cameron Tringale
|71-70-69—210
|Charley Hoffman
|72-70-68—210
|Patrick Reed
|71-66-73—210
|Sanghun Shin
|71-70-69—210
|Cameron Davis
|68-69-74—211
|Si Woo Kim
|71-69-71—211
|Jaekyeong Lee
|69-71-71—211
|Shane Lowry
|73-70-69—212
|Patton Kizzire
|71-71-70—212
|Yoseop Seo
|74-70-70—214
|Hanbyeol Kim
|74-69-71—214
|Jason Day
|73-70-72—215
|Branden Grace
|72-72-71—215
|Charl Schwartzel
|72-72-76—220
