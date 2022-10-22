RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
The CJ Cup @ Summit Scores

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 6:35 PM

Saturday

At The Summit Club

Las Vegas

Purse: $9.8 million

Yardage: 7,431; Par: 72

Third Round

Rickie Fowler 66-66-63—195
Rory McIlroy 68-67-62—197
Adam Scott 68-63-67—198
Robert Streb 61-72-65—198
Abraham Ancer 70-65-63—198
Keith Mitchell 62-64-73—199
Tyrrell Hatton 67-65-67—199
Cameron Smith 66-67-67—200
Ian Poulter 66-67-67—200
Sam Burns 67-68-66—201
Aaron Wise 66-67-68—201
Harry Higgs 64-67-70—201
Erik Van Rooyen 67-66-68—201
Collin Morikawa 67-70-65—202
Russell Henley 68-69-65—202
Sung Kang 71-64-67—202
Gary Woodland 68-69-66—203
Chris Kirk 68-67-68—203
Jhonattan Vegas 66-69-68—203
Viktor Hovland 65-68-70—203
Jordan Spieth 66-65-72—203
Paul Casey 68-65-70—203
Mackenzie Hughes 71-62-70—203
Carlos Ortiz 71-65-67—203
Hudson Swafford 65-69-69—203
Harold Varner III 67-70-66—203
Maverick McNealy 69-65-69—203
Joaquin Niemann 67-69-67—203
Seonghyeon Kim 68-63-72—203
Sungjae Im 68-69-67—204
Webb Simpson 69-69-66—204
Sergio Garcia 65-70-69—204
Tommy Fleetwood 68-72-64—204
Lucas Glover 69-70-65—204
Stewart Cink 69-68-67—204
Talor Gooch 67-68-70—205
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 67-72-66—205
Keegan Bradley 70-66-69—205
Matt Jones 70-69-66—205
Brooks Koepka 67-70-68—205
Minkyu Kim 69-66-70—205
Justin Thomas 69-67-70—206
Louis Oosthuizen 70-71-65—206
Kevin Na 68-66-72—206
Kevin Kisner 70-68-68—206
Xander Schauffele 69-69-69—207
Tom Hoge 71-68-68—207
Dustin Johnson 74-66-67—207
Sebastian Munoz 69-67-71—207
Max Homa 67-70-70—207
Scottie Scheffler 66-71-71—208
Kevin Streelman 75-70-63—208
Jason Kokrak 77-66-65—208
Alex Noren 72-69-67—208
Byeong Hun An 70-70-68—208
Emiliano Grillo 72-68-69—209
Marc Leishman 70-69-70—209
Tony Finau 68-71-70—209
Justin Rose 75-65-69—209
Brian Harman 67-69-73—209
Joohyung Kim 68-73-68—209
Rasmus Hojgaard 69-71-69—209
Harris English 73-68-68—209
Hideki Matsuyama 66-70-74—210
Cameron Tringale 71-70-69—210
Charley Hoffman 72-70-68—210
Patrick Reed 71-66-73—210
Sanghun Shin 71-70-69—210
Cameron Davis 68-69-74—211
Si Woo Kim 71-69-71—211
Jaekyeong Lee 69-71-71—211
Shane Lowry 73-70-69—212
Patton Kizzire 71-71-70—212
Yoseop Seo 74-70-70—214
Hanbyeol Kim 74-69-71—214
Jason Day 73-70-72—215
Branden Grace 72-72-71—215
Charl Schwartzel 72-72-76—220

