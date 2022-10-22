RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Home » Sports » Taylor Hall stars as…

Taylor Hall stars as Bruins top Wild 4-3 in overtime

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 4:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal 4:49 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday.

Hall, who also had two assists, took a crossing pass from David Pastrnak and one-timed a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury.

Pastrnak scored his fourth goal of the season and Nick Foligno and Hampus Lindholm also scored for the Bruins, who improved to 5-1-0 under new coach Jim Montgomery and remained unbeaten at home.

Fleury stopped 39 shots for the Wild, keeping Minnesota close through a lopsided second period and giving the Wild a chance in the third, when Jared Spurgeon tied it at 3 with 4:31 left on a shot from the slot through traffic.

Brandon Duhaime and Matt Boldy also scored for the Wild, and Mats Zuccarello had two assists.

DEVILS 2, SHARKS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich and Dawson Mercer scored in the second period, and the Devils earned their third straight win.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves for the Devils, who dropped their first two games of the season.

Kevin Labanc scored for San Jose, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 34 saves. The Sharks dropped to 1-6-0.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Senate confirmation process lags as leadership vacancies remain

Federal employee engagement stabilizes in 2022 FEVS

Energy’s Idaho National Lab giving boost to 5G benefits, security with new range

NARA looks to extend e-records deadline by 18 months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up