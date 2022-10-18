RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead | Ukraine's power, water hit again | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital
Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer sustains ankle injury

The Associated Press

October 18, 2022, 5:43 PM

DARMSTADT, Germany (AP) — Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer sustained an ankle injury playing for Borussia Mönchengladbach on Tuesday, just over a month before the World Cup begins in Qatar.

The 33-year-old Sommer landed awkwardly while catching a harmless ball early in Gladbach’s 2-1 loss at Darmstadt in the German Cup. He tried playing on for a few minutes before signaling he couldn’t continue.

Sommer is one of Gladbach’s key players, Switzerland’s too. He has played 76 games for the national team.

Switzerland opens its World Cup campaign against Cameroon on Nov. 24, four days before it plays Brazil, while its final Group G game is against Serbia on Dec. 2.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

