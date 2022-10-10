RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia unleashes biggest attacks in months | UN assembly to meet after Russian strikes | Russian strike kills 12 | Live Updates
Stuttgart fires American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo

The Associated Press

October 10, 2022, 3:44 PM

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart fired American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo on Monday with the club in next-to-last place in the Bundesliga.

The team hasn’t won any of its nine games in the league and is on a three-match losing streak, the most recent coming at home to leader Union Berlin on Sunday.

The 44-year-old Matarazzo joined Stuttgart in December 2019 and took charge of 100 competitive games.

Stuttgart said no decision has yet been made regarding a successor for Matarazzo.

“After an in-depth analysis of last season, when, as is well known, we were only able to secure our league status at the last minute, we started the new season with high hopes,” said Sven Mislintat, Stuttgart’s sporting director. “Unfortunately, the results so far have not fulfilled these hopes.”

