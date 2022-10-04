Sports on TV for Wednesday, October 5

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, October 5 COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY 6 p.m. ACCN — Stanford…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, October 5 COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY 6 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Syracuse

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — SMU at UCF

COLLEGE GOLF 4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Purdue

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Florida St.

BTN — Wisconsin at Indiana

SECN — Auburn at LSU

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor

NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Cleveland at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Boston at NY Rangers

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Dallas at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Forge FC

9 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

TENNIS 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds —

