HURRICANE IAN: Slow wait for electricity | Southwest Fla. ready for Yom Kippur | Hurricane Ian shakes faith | Feds vow major aid | Photos
Home » Sports » Sports on TV for…

Sports on TV for Wednesday, October 5

The Associated Press

October 4, 2022, 10:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, October 5
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
6 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Syracuse

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — SMU at UCF

COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Purdue

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Florida St.

BTN — Wisconsin at Indiana

SECN — Auburn at LSU

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Cleveland at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Boston at NY Rangers

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Dallas at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Forge FC

9 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

Navy's innovation hub preps three new ideas to attract, fund small innovators

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

As data fabric comes together, Army must ensure platforms integrate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up