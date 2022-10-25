Sports on TV for Wednesday, October 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, October 26 COLLEGE GOLF 3 p.m. GOLF — East Lake…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, October 26 COLLEGE GOLF 3 p.m.

GOLF — East Lake Cup: Final Round, East Lake GC, Atlanta

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Iowa St. at West Virginia

7 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Illinois

ESPNU — Michigan at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dam at Louisville

SECN — Florida at Auburn

9 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin

ESPNU — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

GOLF 3 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: First Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand

MLB BASEBALL 7:30 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Milwaukee

ESPN2 — Brooklyn at Milwaukee (NBA in Stephen A’s World)

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Denver

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

TNT — NY Rangers at NY Islanders

10 p.m.

TNT — Tampa Bay at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

11 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Nigeria vs. Colombia, Semifinal, Fatorda, India

10:15 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany vs. Spain, Semifinal, Fatorda, India

TENNIS 7 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds —

