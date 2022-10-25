RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Nuke agency thickens plot over alleged dirty bomb | 'New Marshall Plan' in works for Ukraine | Ukraine cites success in downing drones
Home » Sports » Sports on TV for…

Sports on TV for Wednesday, October 26

The Associated Press

October 25, 2022, 11:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, October 26
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.

GOLF — East Lake Cup: Final Round, East Lake GC, Atlanta

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.

ESPNU — Iowa St. at West Virginia

7 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Illinois

ESPNU — Michigan at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dam at Louisville

SECN — Florida at Auburn

9 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin

ESPNU — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

GOLF
3 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: First Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand

MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Milwaukee

ESPN2 — Brooklyn at Milwaukee (NBA in Stephen A’s World)

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Denver

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

TNT — NY Rangers at NY Islanders

10 p.m.

TNT — Tampa Bay at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

11 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Nigeria vs. Colombia, Semifinal, Fatorda, India

10:15 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany vs. Spain, Semifinal, Fatorda, India

TENNIS
7 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Agencies may need to buy up to 30K electric vehicles annually to meet green government goals

New US prisons chief pledges truth, reform for ailing system

Microsoft working with CISA on assessment tool for cloud security configurations

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up