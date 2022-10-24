RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Hospital staff with dark memories | Russian official warns of ‘dirty bomb’ | Weapons shortages could mean hard calls for Ukraine's allies
Sports on TV for Tuesday, October 25

The Associated Press

October 24, 2022, 10:43 AM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, October 25
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.

GOLF — East Lake Cup: Second Round, East Lake GC, Atlanta

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan at Notre Dame

8 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at New Orleans

10 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at NY Rangers

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Vegas at San Jose

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

TENNIS
7 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Basel-ATP Early Rounds —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

