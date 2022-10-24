Sports on TV for Tuesday, October 25

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, October 25 COLLEGE GOLF 3 p.m. GOLF — East Lake…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, October 25 COLLEGE GOLF 3 p.m.

GOLF — East Lake Cup: Second Round, East Lake GC, Atlanta

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan at Notre Dame

8 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at New Orleans

10 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at NY Rangers

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Vegas at San Jose

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

TENNIS 7 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Basel-ATP Early Rounds —

