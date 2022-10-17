Sports on TV for Tuesday, October 18

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, October 18 COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 7 p.m. ACCN — Hofstra…

ACCN — Hofstra at Virginia

8 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Wisconsin

MLB BASEBALL 4 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 5

8 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles at Nashville

SOCCER (MEN’S) 12:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — La Liga: Valencia at Sevilla

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove Albion

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — FA Cup: Blyth AFC at Wrexham AFC, Fourth Round – Qualifying

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Colombia vs. Mexico, Group C, Fatorda, India

10:15 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Japan, Group D, Fatorda, India

TENNIS 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds —

