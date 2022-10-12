RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | NATO cautious to avoid war | Nuke plant loses power | Belarus army would likely have little impact in war
Home » Sports » Sports on TV for…

Sports on TV for Thursday, October 13

The Associated Press

October 12, 2022, 11:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, October 13
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — Temple at UCF

FS1 — Baylor at West Virginia

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Morgan St. at NC Central

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Florida St.

BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.

7 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

BTN — Purdue at Iowa

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, First Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain

11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Second Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
3:30 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Seattle at Houston, Game 2

7:30 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Memphis at Detroit

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

8 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Quarterfinals —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Federal employees have more paid time off from OPM to get COVID-19 booster shots

Army plans new $1B contract to move systems to cloud

Human-centered design at the heart of VA's CX initiatives

Army launches several new initiatives to incorporate small firms' technologies into its systems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up