RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » Sports » Sports on TV for…

Sports on TV for Sunday, October 9

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 11:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, October 9
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.

CBSSN — Intercontinental GT Challenge: Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (Taped)

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Intercontinental GT Challenge: Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (Taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Louisville

BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

ESPNU — Florida St. at Notre Dame

2 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Minnesota

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Mississippi

SECN — Florida at Missouri

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana at Rutgers

4 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Georgia

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at UCLA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee

2 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

4 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

6 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest

ESPNU — Stanford at Utah

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, Grayhawk GC, Scottsdale, Ariz.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

CNBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.

ABC — A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 3 (If Necessary)

4 p.m.

ESPN — A.L. Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 3 (If Necessary)

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 3 (If Necessary)

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 3 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Chicago at Toronto

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State

NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.

NFLN — NY Giants vs. Green Bay, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Buffalo, LA Chargers at Cleveland, Miami at NY Jets, Tennessee at Washington, Houston at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Minnesota, Detroit at New England, Seattle at New Orleans, Atlanta at Tampa Bay

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Carolina

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at LA Rams OR Philadelphia at Arizona

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Cincinnati at Baltimore

RODEO
5 p.m.

CBS — PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Game of the Week, Fort Worth, Texas (Taped)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Day 3, Fort Worth, Texas

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: Fulham at West Ham United

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Columbus Crew at Orlando City SC

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS: Salt Lake at Portland

TENNIS
3:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Singles Final

6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Singles Finals

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

Federal building security agency short-staffed amid rise in threats

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up