RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine: Russia hits power site | Putin calls his actions 'correct' | EU to unveil Ukraine training mission | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Home » Sports » Sports on TV for…

Sports on TV for Sunday, October 16

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 10:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, October 16
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (Taped)

12:30 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Australian Grand Prix, Philip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

1 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (Taped)

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Michigan

4 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Alabama

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Kentucky

2 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Indiana

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylor at West Virginia

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

ESPN — Michigan at Wisconsin

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Utah

SECN — Auburn at Missouri

3 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona St.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Oregon at UCLA

GOLF
3 a.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Final Round, Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, New York (Taped)

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
3 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 1, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 2, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 3, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, Game 4 (If Necessary)

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 5 (If Necessary)

7 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 4

9 p.m.

FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: San Diego at LA Dodgers, Game 5 (If Necessary)

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Cleveland, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, Cincinnati at New Orleans, Baltimore at NY Giants

FOX – Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Atlanta, NY Jets at Green Bay, Minnesota at Miami, Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at LA Rams OR Arizona at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Buffalo at Kansas City

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia

RODEO
5 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Ridge Rider Days, Day 3, Glendale, Ariz.

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Napoli

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Salt Lake at Austin FC, First Round

8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Orlando City SC at CF Montréal, First Round

FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: Toluca at Santos Laguna, Quarterfinal – Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 a.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: Chicago at San Diego FC, Quarterfinal

TENNIS
10 a.m.

TENNIS — Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Finals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Final

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

82 agencies sign MOUs to gain more time to transition to EIS

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up