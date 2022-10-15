Sports on TV for Sunday, October 16

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, October 16 AUTO RACING 10 a.m. FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying,…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, October 16 AUTO RACING 10 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (Taped)

12:30 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Australian Grand Prix, Philip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

1 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (Taped)

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY 12 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Michigan

4 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Alabama

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Kentucky

2 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Indiana

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylor at West Virginia

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

ESPN — Michigan at Wisconsin

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Utah

SECN — Auburn at Missouri

3 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona St.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Oregon at UCLA

GOLF 3 a.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Final Round, Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, New York (Taped)

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S) 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 1, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 2, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 3, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL 3 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, Game 4 (If Necessary)

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 5 (If Necessary)

7 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 4

9 p.m.

FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: San Diego at LA Dodgers, Game 5 (If Necessary)

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Cleveland, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, Cincinnati at New Orleans, Baltimore at NY Giants

FOX – Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Atlanta, NY Jets at Green Bay, Minnesota at Miami, Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at LA Rams OR Arizona at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Buffalo at Kansas City

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia

RODEO 5 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Ridge Rider Days, Day 3, Glendale, Ariz.

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Napoli

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Salt Lake at Austin FC, First Round

8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Orlando City SC at CF Montréal, First Round

FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: Toluca at Santos Laguna, Quarterfinal – Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 7 a.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: Chicago at San Diego FC, Quarterfinal

TENNIS 10 a.m.

TENNIS — Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Finals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Final

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.