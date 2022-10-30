MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Sports on TV for Monday, October 31

The Associated Press

October 30, 2022, 12:00 PM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, October 31
HORSE RACING
10:30 p.m.

FS2 — The Melbourne Cup: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Australia

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 3

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Brooklyn

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Cincinnati at Cleveland

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Cleveland (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at Carolina

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

