Sports on TV for Monday, October 31

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, October 31 HORSE RACING 10:30 p.m.

FS2 — The Melbourne Cup: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Australia

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 3

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Brooklyn

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Cincinnati at Cleveland

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Cleveland (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at Carolina

TENNIS 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin —

