Sports on TV for Monday, October 17

The Associated Press

October 16, 2022, 6:53 PM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, October 17
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 5 (If Necessary)

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at LA Chargers

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Inter Miami CF at NY City FC, First Round

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United at FC Dallas, First Round

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: New Zealand vs. Germany, Group B, Fatorda, India

10:15 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Morocco, Group A, Fatorda, India

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds —

