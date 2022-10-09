RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russian strike kills 12 | Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill | Destruction of Ukraine culture | Nuke risk highest since '62
Home » Sports » Sports on TV for…

Sports on TV for Monday, October 10

The Associated Press

October 9, 2022, 11:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, October 10
CFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ottawa at Montreal

COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.

GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: First Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Philadelphia at Cleveland

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Las Vegas at Kansas City

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up