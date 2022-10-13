Sports on TV for Friday, October 14

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, October 14 AUTO RACING 8:30 p.m. USA — NASCAR XFINITY…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, October 14 AUTO RACING 8:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR XFINITY Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

SECN — Exhibition: Kentucky Big Blue Madness, Lexington, Ky.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY 4:30 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Michigan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Brown at Princeton

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Navy at SMU

8 p.m.

CBSSN — UTSA at FIU

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Wisconsin at Maryland

6 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Gonzaga at Washington

8 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at NC State

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 9 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 8:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska

9 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Mississippi St.

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Southern Cal

GOLF 8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Third Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Second Round, Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, New York (Taped)

HORSE RACING 12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 2

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 3

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: LA Dodgers at San Diego, Game 3

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Boston vs. Toronto, Montreal, Canada

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Preseason: Denver at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Columbus

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Brentford

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6:50 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. U.S., Group A, Bhubaneswar, India

10:20 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Chile, Group B, Fatorda, India

TENNIS 6 a.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Quarterfinals

8:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Quarterfinals —

