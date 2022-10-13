Sports on TV for Friday, October 14

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, October 14
|AUTO RACING
|8:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR XFINITY Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
SECN — Exhibition: Kentucky Big Blue Madness, Lexington, Ky.
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|4:30 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Michigan
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Brown at Princeton
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Navy at SMU
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — UTSA at FIU
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Wisconsin at Maryland
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Gonzaga at Washington
|8 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at NC State
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|8:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska
|9 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Mississippi St.
|11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Southern Cal
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
|10:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Third Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan
|2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Second Round, Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, New York (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 2
|4:30 p.m.
FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 3
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: LA Dodgers at San Diego, Game 3
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Boston vs. Toronto, Montreal, Canada
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Preseason: Denver at Golden State
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Columbus
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Brentford
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|6:50 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. U.S., Group A, Bhubaneswar, India
|10:20 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Chile, Group B, Fatorda, India
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Quarterfinals
|8:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Quarterfinals —
