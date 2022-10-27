Sorokin has 41-save shutout as Islanders beat Rangers 3-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored twice, Ilya Sorokin stopped 41 shots for his first shutout of the season…

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored twice, Ilya Sorokin stopped 41 shots for his first shutout of the season and the New York Islanders beat the crosstown-rival Rangers 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Josh Bailey also scored, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Adam Pelech each had two assists to help the Islanders snap a three-game losing streak.

Jaroslav Halak had 26 saves against his former team while losing for the third time in three starts for the Rangers, who have lost four straight (0-2-2) after a 3-1-0 start.

OILERS 3, BLUES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his 200th career goal to break a tie in the third period, Stuart Skinner stopped 35 shots, and Edmonton beat St. Louis.

Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored to help the Oilers win their first road game after starting the season with a six-game homestand.

Ryan O’Reilly scored for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington finished with 25 saves.

LIGHTNING 4, DUCKS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Hagel scored the tiebreaking power-play goal with 4:27 to play to lead Tampa Bay.

Mikhail Sergachev and Nikita Kucherov scored early goals, Nicholas Paul added an empty-net goal and Victor Hedman had two assists in Tampa Bay’s third win in four games. Brian Elliott made 19 saves for the three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Lightning.

Troy Terry had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, and Trevor Zegras scored his fourth goal. John Gibson stopped 26 shots in rebuilding Anaheim’s sixth consecutive loss (0-5-1) since a season-opening win over Seattle.

