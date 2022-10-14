Soria saves penalty in Getafe’s 0-0 derby draw at Rayo

MADRID (AP) — Getafe goalkeeper David Soria saved a penalty kick to help his side draw at city rival Rayo…

MADRID (AP) — Getafe goalkeeper David Soria saved a penalty kick to help his side draw at city rival Rayo Vallecano 0-0 in the Spanish league on Friday.

Rayo dominated possession but got no closer to scoring than Óscar Trejo’s penalty kick in the 53rd minute that Soria blocked. Trejo was sent to the spot after Fabrizio Angileri committed a handball in the area.

Rayo substitute Radamel Falcao had a goal waived off for offside in the 71st shortly after he went on.

Andoni Iraola’s Rayo was hoping to rebound strongly from its worst performance of the season last week when it lost at promoted Almería 3-1. The draw in the Madrid derby left Rayo in 10th place.

Getafe inched into 14th place with three points separating Quique Sánchez Flores’ team from Rayo.

“This point is good,” Soria said. “We know that to be strong we have to start by keeping a clean sheet, so from there we have to grow and improve.”

On Sunday, Real Madrid hosts Barcelona in the first ‘clásico’ of the season with both rivals locked on points atop the standings.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.