Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Akr. Buchtel 19, Akr. East 13 Akr. Firestone 28, Akr. North 0 Bellaire 49, Shadyside 6 Cin. Gamble…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 19, Akr. East 13

Akr. Firestone 28, Akr. North 0

Bellaire 49, Shadyside 6

Cin. Gamble Montessori 28, Cin. College Prep. 14

Cin. Moeller 25, Cle. St. Ignatius 10

Cin. Withrow 38, Cin. Woodward 6

Cols. Marion-Franklin 28, Cols. Africentric 12

Corning Miller 36, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 21

Fairfield Christian 33, Zanesville Rosecrans 7

Garfield Hts. Trinity 14, Brooklyn 12

Harlan Christian, Ind. 40, Stryker 14

Hunting Valley University 34, Bedford 6

Montcalm, W.Va. 28, Beallsville 8

Painesville Riverside 36, Martinsburg, W.Va. 35

Toronto 40, Madonna, W.Va. 13

Warren De La Salle, Mich. 48, Day. Ponitz Tech. 3

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.