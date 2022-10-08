RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » Sports » Saturday's Scores

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 6:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alden-Hebron 42, Orangeville 36

Amboy-LaMoille 62, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 8

Black Hawk, Wis. 24, Warren 0

Byron 48, Oregon 6

Chicago Academy 53, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 0

Chicago Ag Science 36, Dunbar 16

Chicago Marshall 52, Chicago Phoenix Academy 42

Chicago Sullivan 30, Steinmetz 6

Dakota 34, West Carroll 0

Flora 45, Vienna-Goreville 14

Foreman def. Chicago Roosevelt, forfeit

Forreston 42, Lena-Winslow 41, OT

Freeport (Aquin) 62, Rockford Lutheran 21

Freeport 35, Rockford Guilford 27

Glenbard West 28, Downers North 21

Kankakee 34, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 6

Lanark Eastland 31, Pecatonica 23

Machesney Park Harlem 48, Rockford East 28

Monroe, Wis. 14, Durand 9

Orangeville 42, Milledgeville 38

Ottawa Marquette 52, Walther Christian Academy 0

Plainfield South 26, Plainfield Central 0

Rockford Boylan 14, Hononegah 13

Rockford Christian 45, Rock Falls 8

Rockford Christian Life 34, Dixon 27

Rockford East 34, Brodhead, Wis. 8

Rockford Jefferson 16, Rockford Auburn 12

South Beloit 42, Ashton-Franklin Center 17

Sterling Newman 57, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 24

Stillman Valley 28, Pearl City 24

Stockton 24, Galena 10

Tilden 34, Gage Park 0

Westinghouse 14, Whitney Young 13

Winnebago 30, River Ridge 24

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

Federal building security agency short-staffed amid rise in threats

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up