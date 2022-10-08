Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Alden-Hebron 42, Orangeville 36 Amboy-LaMoille 62, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 8 Black Hawk, Wis. 24, Warren 0 Byron 48,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alden-Hebron 42, Orangeville 36

Amboy-LaMoille 62, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 8

Black Hawk, Wis. 24, Warren 0

Byron 48, Oregon 6

Chicago Academy 53, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 0

Chicago Ag Science 36, Dunbar 16

Chicago Marshall 52, Chicago Phoenix Academy 42

Chicago Sullivan 30, Steinmetz 6

Dakota 34, West Carroll 0

Flora 45, Vienna-Goreville 14

Foreman def. Chicago Roosevelt, forfeit

Forreston 42, Lena-Winslow 41, OT

Freeport (Aquin) 62, Rockford Lutheran 21

Freeport 35, Rockford Guilford 27

Glenbard West 28, Downers North 21

Kankakee 34, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 6

Lanark Eastland 31, Pecatonica 23

Machesney Park Harlem 48, Rockford East 28

Monroe, Wis. 14, Durand 9

Orangeville 42, Milledgeville 38

Ottawa Marquette 52, Walther Christian Academy 0

Plainfield South 26, Plainfield Central 0

Rockford Boylan 14, Hononegah 13

Rockford Christian 45, Rock Falls 8

Rockford Christian Life 34, Dixon 27

Rockford East 34, Brodhead, Wis. 8

Rockford Jefferson 16, Rockford Auburn 12

South Beloit 42, Ashton-Franklin Center 17

Sterling Newman 57, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 24

Stillman Valley 28, Pearl City 24

Stockton 24, Galena 10

Tilden 34, Gage Park 0

Westinghouse 14, Whitney Young 13

Winnebago 30, River Ridge 24

