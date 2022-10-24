RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Hospital staff with dark memories | Russian official warns of ‘dirty bomb’ | Weapons shortages could mean hard calls for Ukraine's allies
Home » Sports » Sampdoria edges fellow struggler…

Sampdoria edges fellow struggler Cremonese for first win

The Associated Press

October 24, 2022, 2:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sampdoria recorded its first win of the season on Monday by 1-0 over fellow Serie A struggler Cremonese, which was ruing an early missed penalty.

A late Omar Colley goal was enough to give Sampdoria the result that moved it off the bottom spot. It remained in the relegation zone, however, two points from safety and two above Cremonese.

Cremonese replaced Sampdoria at the foot of the standings and is the only side still without a win after 11 rounds.

The bottom three sides were in action on Monday as 19th-placed Hellas Verona was at Sassuolo later.

Cremonese almost got off to a great start when it was awarded a penalty in the seventh minute — after a pitchside review — for a foul by Samp defender Bruno Amione on David Okereke. But Cyriel Dessers’ spot kick was saved by Emil Audero.

Samp broke the deadlock 12 minutes from time. Cremonese failed to properly deal with a free kick and the ball was whipped back into the area where substitute Manolo Gabbiadini nodded it across for Colley to tap in from point-blank range.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Microsoft working with CISA on assessment tool for cloud security configurations

Senate confirmation process lags as leadership vacancies remain

Energy’s Idaho National Lab giving boost to 5G benefits, security with new range

Federal employee engagement stabilizes in 2022 FEVS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up