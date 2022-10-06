RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
Sampaoli returns to coach Sevilla after Lopetegui firing

The Associated Press

October 6, 2022, 10:41 AM

MADRID (AP) — Jorge Sampaoli is set to begin his second stint as Sevilla’s coach after the Spanish club announced his hiring on Thursday.

Sevilla said the 62-year-old Argentine agreed to a contract for the remainder of this season plus one more.

Sampaoli already coached Sevilla in 2016-17 before leaving to take over Argentina.

He replaced Julen Lopetegui a day after he was fired following the team’s poor start to the season. Lopetegui was let go on Wednesday night after Sevilla lost at home to Borussia Dortmund 4-1 in the Champions League.

Sevilla was reportedly negotiating with Sampaoli for days and the coaching change was considered only a question of time.

He inherits a club in 17th place in the Spanish league and winless in three Champions League games.

Sevilla hosts a strong Athletic Bilbao side on Saturday before visiting Dortmund next week.

