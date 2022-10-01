Rubio scores as Colorado Rapids defeat Dallas

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Diego Rubio scored in the 66th minute as the Colorado Rapids earned a 1-0 win…

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Diego Rubio scored in the 66th minute as the Colorado Rapids earned a 1-0 win over Dallas on Saturday.

William Yarbrough stopped one shot to earn the shutout for Colorado.

Both teams play again on Oct. 9. The Rapids (11-13-9) visit Austin and Dallas (13-9-11) hosts Sporting Kansas City.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

