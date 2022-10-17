Roma wins at Sampdoria where ex-club president escorted out

MILAN (AP) — Roma moved up to fourth place in Serie A on Monday after grinding out a 1-0 win…

MILAN (AP) — Roma moved up to fourth place in Serie A on Monday after grinding out a 1-0 win at bottom club Sampdoria, where former president Massimo Ferrero was escorted out of the stadium by security.

An early Lorenzo Pellegrini penalty was enough to see Roma leapfrog Udinese and city rival Lazio and move to within four points of Serie A leader Napoli. José Mourinho’s side hosts Napoli next weekend.

Sampdoria was four points below safety after collecting just three points from 10 matches.

Ferrero had not been to Sampdoria for more than a year, since shortly before his arrest for fraudulent bankruptcy that forced him to step down as president. His appearance was met by jeers and insulting chants and he eventually left about 15 minutes after kickoff, escorted by security to protect him from unhappy supporters.

Roma was already 1-0 up by then as, with the help of the video assistant referee, it was awarded a penalty after Samp defender Alex Ferrari handled Tammy Abraham’s cross. Pellegrini buried the penalty into the top left corner to give the visitors a ninth-minute lead.

Substitute Nicolò Zaniolo thought he doubled Roma advantage in stoppage time but it was disallowed for offside.

Fiorentina played at fellow struggler Lecce late, with both teams hovering close to the relegation zone.

