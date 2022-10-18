RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead | Ukraine's power, water hit again | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital
Robertson back on Phillies roster for NLCS vs. Padres

The Associated Press

October 18, 2022, 3:25 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever David Robertson has been added to the Philadelphia Phillies’ 26-man roster ahead of Tuesday night’s NL Championship Series opener against San Diego after missing the NLDS against Atlanta with a strained right calf.

Robertson, who went 4-3 with a 2.40 ERA in 58 games in the regular season, was hurt while celebrating a home run by Bryce Harper in Game 2 of the wild card series against St. Louis.

Robertson takes Nick Nelson’s roster spot. Robertson threw a bullpen Monday and did other drills at Petco Park.

The Padres kept the same roster they used in eliminating the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

