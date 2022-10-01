IAN NEWS: Photos | Focus turns to recovery | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands | Home buyers at risk from lack of flood disclosure laws
Rios scores 4 goals to lead Charlotte over Philadelphia

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 8:10 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Daniel Rios scored four goals as Charlotte defeated the Philadelphia Union 4-0 on Saturday.

Rios secured the first hat trick in club history on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute in front of an announced crowd of 74,479 at Bank of America Stadium.

Both teams next play on Oct. 9. Charlotte (13-17-2) visits the New York Red Bulls and the Union (18-5-10) host Toronto.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

