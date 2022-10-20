Ricardo Pepi scores 5th goal in 6 games for Groningen

American forward Ricardo Pepi got his fifth goal in six games for Groningen, scoring in the 90th minute of a…

American forward Ricardo Pepi got his fifth goal in six games for Groningen, scoring in the 90th minute of a 3-0 win at Dordrecht on Wednesday night in the first round of the Dutch Cup.

Pepi tapped the ball past goalkeeper Trevor Doornbusch from 6 yards following a cross from Florian Krüger, capping a counter following a turnover at midfield.

The 19-year-old from El Paso, Texas, was loaned to Groningen from Germany’s Augsburg and ended a 30-match scoreless streak for club and country on Sept. 17. Contending for a spot on the U.S. World Cup roster, Pepi has three goals in 12 international appearances.

American midfielder Cole Bassett scored his first goal for Fortuna Sittard in a 3-2 loss at NEC Nijmegen. The 21-year-old from Littleton, Colorado, on loan from Feyenoord, scored the game’s first goal in the 11th minute.

