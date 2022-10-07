RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Ricardo Pepi scores 2 for Groningen, has 4 goals in 3 games

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 8:11 PM

Ricardo Pepi scored twice for Groningen during a 3-2 loss at Waalwijk in the Dutch Eredivise on Friday night, giving the American forward four goals in his last three matches.

Pepi put the hosts ahead with a penalty kick in the 14th minute after Tomáš Suslov was fouled by Thierry Lutonda. Pepi sent his kick to the right of Etienne Vaessen as the goalkeeper dived left.

Dario Van den Buijs converted a penalty kick in the 38th after Radinio Balker received a red card for a foul on Roy Kuijpers, and and Mika Biereth put Waalwijk ahead in the 61st.

Pepi tied the score 2-2 in the 76th with a right-footed shot from near the penalty spot after exchanging passes with Florian Krüger following a throw-in.

Biereth got the decisive goal in the 80th.

Pepi, who is from El Paso, Texas, was loaned to Groningen from Germany’s Augsburg and ended a 30-match scoreless streak for club and country on Sept. 17. He has three goals in 12 international appearances.

