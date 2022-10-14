Reece James faces more tests amid World Cup fears

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Chelsea and England defender Reece James will see a specialist to determine the extent of his…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Chelsea and England defender Reece James will see a specialist to determine the extent of his knee injury amid concerns ahead of the World Cup.

The right back was taken off in the second half of Chelsea’s 2-0 win against AC Milan in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday.

No date has been put on James’ potential return but with the World Cup starting next month, he has presented the latest concern for England manager Gareth Southgate, who saw another right back in Kyle Walker undergo groin surgery last week.

Amid speculation James faces a race against time to make Qatar, Chelsea manager Graham Potter said doctors are yet to determine the full extent of the injury.

“He’s due to see a specialist over the weekend,” Potter said Friday. “Until we get that information, there’s not too much I can add. We will wait and see.”

Southgate recently revealed his fears over the national team losing players.

“What I see is a really packed schedule now, a lot of players playing a lot of minutes, and realistically we will lose more,” Southgate said Sunday. “I just think it’s so intense and the players have had so much football.”

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.