Real Sociedad fan dies before Spanish league match

The Associated Press

October 19, 2022, 6:11 PM

MADRID (AP) — The start of the Spanish league game between Real Sociedad and Mallorca on Wednesday was delayed for about 15 minutes after a Sociedad fan in the stadium fell ill and later died.

Emergency personnel were called in to help the fan in the stands. They tried to revive him before taking him to a hospital.

The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Spanish media said he was a 75-year-old Sociedad club member.

The club and players dedicated the victory to the fan and his family.

“In life there are many things more important than soccer,” said Mikel Merino, who scored Sociedad’s goal in a 1-0 victory. “This victory is for him and for his family.”

Players were at the tunnel to enter the field when they were told to return while the fan was being attended to in the stands.

