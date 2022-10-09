Quick start sends Montreal to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday.

Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0.

Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end.

Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (21-9-5) and Lappalainen added his goal three minutes later with an assist from Mihailovic. Kei Kamara made it 3-0 at halftime with a goal in the 36th minute.

Mihailovic and Kamara finished with nine goals apiece for Montreal, second only to Romell Quioto’s team-high 15. Lappalainen’s goal was his third.

Montreal won six more matches this season than in any other, scoring 65 points to top its previous high by 14. Montreal finished with 15 one-goal victories, second most to New England’s record of 18 set last season. The club scored 63 (at half) goals this campaign, topping its previous record by 11??.

Inter Miami’s score came on an own-goal by Montreal’s Joel Waterman in the 85th minute.

Gonzalo Higuain saw his five-match goal streak end for Inter Miami (14-15-6).

