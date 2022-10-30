NEW YORK (AP) — The 192 potential free agents (c-club option; xc-conditional club option; p-player option; m-mutual option): AMERICAN LEAGUE…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — The 192 potential free agents (c-club option; xc-conditional club option; p-player option; m-mutual option):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (4) — Jesús Aguilar, 1b; Robinson Chirinos, c; c-Jordan Lyles, rhp; Rougned Odor, 2b.

BOSTON (10) — p-Xander Bogaerts, ss; Nathan Eovaldi, rhp; Rich Hill, lhp; p-Eric Hosmer, 1b; JD Martinez, dh; p-James Paxton, lhp; m-Tommy Pham, of; p-Chris Sale, lhp; Matt Strahm, lhp; Michael Wacha, rhp.

CHICAGO (7) — José Abreu, 1b; c-Tim Anderson, ss; Elvis Andrus, ss; Johnny Cueto, rhp; c-Josh Harrison, 2b; p-AJ Pollock, of; Vince Velazquez, rhp.

DETROIT (4) — Tucker Barnhart, c; p-Andrew Chafin, lhp; Daniel Norris, lhp; p-Jonathan Schoop, 2b.

HOUSTON (9) — Michael Brantley, of; Jason Castro, c; Aledmys Díaz, inf-of; Yuli Gurriel, 1b; m-Trey Mancini, dh-1b-of; Rafael Montero, rhp; c-Will Smith, lhp; Christian Vázquez, c; p-Justin Verlander, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (1) — Zack Greinke, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (4) — Archie Bradley, rhp; Matt Duffy, 3b; Michael Lorenzen, rhp; Kurt Suzuki, c.

MINNESOTA (10) — m-Chris Archer, rhp; Dylan Bundy, rhp; p-Carlos Correa, ss; Michael Fulmer, rhp; c-Sonny Gray, rhp; Billy Hamilton, of; Sandy León, c; Aaron Sanchez, rhp; Gary Sánchez, c; Miguel Sanó, 1b.

NEW YORK (11) — Andrew Benintendi, of; Zack Britton, lhp; Matt Carpenter, inf-of; Miguel Castro, rhp; Aroldis Chapman, lhp; Marwin Gonzalez, inf-of; Chad Green, rhp; Aaron Judge, of; c-Luis Severino, rhp; Jameson Taillon, rhp.

OAKLAND (2) — Chad Pinder, of; Stephen Vogt, c.

SEATTLE (5) — Matt Boyd, lhp; Curt Casali, c; Adam Frazier, 2b; Mitch Haniger, of; Carlos Santana, 1b.

TAMPA BAY (4) — c-Kevin Kiermaier, of; Corey Kluber, rhp; David Peralta, of; Mike Zunino, c.

TEXAS (7) — Kohei Arihara, rhp; c-Kole Calhoun, of; Charlie Culberson, inf-of; c-José Leclerc, rhp; Matt Moore, lhp; Martín Pérez, lhp; Kevin Plawecki, c.

TORONTO (4) — c-Anthony Bass, rhp; Jackie Bradley Jr., of; David Phelps, rhp; Ross Stripling, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (2) — m-Ian Kennedy, rhp; m-Zach Davies, rhp.

ATLANTA (11) — Ehire Adrianza, inf; Jesse Chavez, rhp; Adam Duvall, of; Robbie Grossman, of; Jay Jackson, rhp; Luke Jackson, rhp; Kenley Jansen, rhp; Charlie Morton, rhp; Darren O’Day, rhp; p-Jake Odorizzi, rhp; Dansby Swanson, ss.

CHICAGO (3) — Willson Contreras, c; Wade Miley, lhp; m-Drew Smyly, lhp.

CINCINNATI (6) — Chase Anderson, rhp; m-Mike Minor, lhp; Austin Romine, c; Donovan Solano, 2b; Hunter Strickland, rhp; Justin Wilson, lhp.

COLORADO (8) — Austin Hedges, c; p-Charlie Blackmon, of; Alex Colomé, rhp; Carlos Estévez, rhp; José Iglesias, ss; Chad Kuhl, rhp; c-Scott Oberg, rhp; José Ureña, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (15) — c-Hanser Alberto, 3b; Tyler Anderson, lhp; p-Trevor Bauer, rhp; c-Danny Duffy, lhp; Joey Gallo, of; Andrew Heaney, lhp; Tommy Kahnle, rhp; Clayton Kershaw, lhp; Craig Kimbrel, rhp; Chris Martin, rhp; c-Jimmy Nelson, rhp; Kevin Pillar, of; David Price, lhp; c-Justin Turner, 3b; Trea Turner, ss.

MIAMI (1) — p-Jorge Soler, of.

MILWAUKEE (8) — c-Brad Boxberger, rhp; Josh Lindblom, rhp; Andrew McCutchen, of; Omar Narváez, c; Jace Peterson, inf-of; Taylor Rogers, lhp; Trevor Rosenthal, rhp; c-Kolten Wong, 2b.

NEW YORK (15) — m-Chris Bassitt, rhp; c-Carlos Carrasco, rhp; c-John Curtiss, rhp; p-Jacob deGrom, rhp; Edwin Díaz, rhp; m-Mychal Givens, rhp; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Seth Lugo, rhp; Trevor May, rhp; Tyler Naquin, of; Brandon Nimmo, of; Adam Ottavino, rhp; Joely Rodríguez, lhp; p-Taijuan Walker, rhp; Trevor Williams, rhp.

PHILADELPHIA (9) — Chris Devenski, rhp; Zach Eflin, rhp; Kyle Gibson, rhp; Brad Hand, lhp; Corey Knebel, rhp; c-Aaron Nola, rhp; David Robertson, rhp; c-Jean Segura, 2b; Noah Syndergaard, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (2) — Ben Gamel, of; Roberto Pérez, c.

ST. LOUIS (6) — p-Nolan Arenado, 3b; Aaron Brooks, rhp; Corey Dickerson, of; Yadier Molina, c; Albert Pujols, dh-1b; José Quintana, lhp.

SAN DIEGO (10) — Josh Bell, 1b; Mike Clevinger, rhp; Brandon Drury, inf-of; Pierce Johnson, rhp; Sean Manaea, lhp; p-Nick Martinez, rhp; c-Wil Myers, of; p-Jurickson Profar, of-2b; Craig Stammen, rhp; p-Robert Suarez, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (6) — José Álvarez, lhp; Brandon Belt, 1b; c-Evan Longoria, 3b; Shelby Miller, rhp; p-Carlos Rodón, lhp.

WASHINGTON (8) — Steve Cishek, rhp; m-Nelson Cruz, dh; Sean Doolittle, lhp; Will Harris, rhp; Erasmo Ramirez, rhp; Joe Ross, rhp; Anibal Sánchez, rhp.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.