Pepi scores 6th goal in 7 games, helps Groningen beat PSV

The Associated Press

October 23, 2022, 10:54 AM

American forward Ricardo Pepi scored for the sixth time in seven games, getting the opening goal in Groningen’s 4-2 win over visiting PSV Eindhoven on Sunday in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Pepi put the hosts ahead in the 39th minute after Cyril Ngogne stripped the ball from Armando Obispo in the center circle and broke in alone in goal.

Walter Daniel Benitez came off his line to make a sliding stop, and Pepi ran onto the rebound and one-timed a right-foot shot from 16 yards into the open goal.

Pepi has five goals in six league matches for Groningen plus one in the Dutch Cup. The 19-year-old from El Paso, Texas, was loaned to Groningen from Germany’s Augsburg and ended a 30-match scoreless streak for club and country on Sept. 17.

Contending for a spot on the U.S. World Cup roster, Pepi has three goals in 12 international appearances.

Groningen built a 3-0 lead, getting goals from Radinio Balker in the 43rd minute and Ngogne in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.

PSV closed on goals by Ibrahim Sangaré in the third minute of stoppage time and Guus Til in the 76th before Joey Pelupessy restored Groningen’s two-goal lead in the second minute of second-half stoppage time.

