RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine: Russia hits power site | Putin calls his actions 'correct' | EU to unveil Ukraine training mission | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Home » Sports » Otaegui grabs 6-shot lead…

Otaegui grabs 6-shot lead of Andalucía Masters

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 3:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Spanish golfer Adrián Otaegui grabbed a commanding six-stroke lead of the Andalucía Masters after carding a 7-under 64 over the third round on Saturday.

Otaegui entered the day sharing the lead with countryman Ángel Hidalgo and Min Woo Lee of Australia. But Otaegui opened up a huge gap on the leaderboard after hitting eight birdies to go with a single bogey at Valderrama.

Hidalgo (70) fell six shots back to tie with Swede Joakim Lagergren (67). Lee (71) was another shot behind.

“I’m very happy, everything went perfectly today” Otaegui said. “The crowds were pushing amazingly, so that was unbelievable.”

On Sunday, Otaegui will aim for his fourth European tour win and his first since winning the Scottish Championship in 2020.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

Biden administration’s cyber regulatory plan comes into focus

Army's $15M TMF award bolsters new strategy for securing operational technology

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up