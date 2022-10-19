RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin declares martial law | Live updates | Russia tightens Ukraine energy squeeze | Iranian drones complicate Israel's balancing act | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead
Home » Sports » Núñez scores again as…

Núñez scores again as Liverpool beats West Ham 1-0 in EPL

The Associated Press

October 19, 2022, 5:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Darwin Núñez is finally finding his scoring touch in his first season at Liverpool — just in time for the World Cup, too.

With his first-half goal in a 1-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday, the Uruguay striker has now netted in three of his last four games for his best scoring run since joining Liverpool from Benfica.

Núñez is showing he has the ability to score different types of goals, his latest seeing him get in between defenders to rise and glance home a fine header from a left-wing cross by Kostas Tsimikas in the 22nd minute.

Núñez also struck the post with a dipping shot in the first half as Liverpool returned to Anfield and recorded another 1-0 win — three days after beating Manchester City by the same score on a much more intense occasion.

West Ham’s best chance for an equalizer came after Liverpool defender Joe Gomez clumsily bundled into the back of Jarrod Bowen, conceding a penalty that was awarded by the referee after a pitchside review.

Bowen got up to take the spot kick himself and it was palmed aside by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

It completed a big week for Liverpool. Since losing to Arsenal 3-2 on Oct. 9, Jurgen Klopp’s team has routed Rangers 7-1 in the Champions League and earned back-to-back wins in the Premier League.

The result lifted Liverpool to seventh place, 11 points behind leader Arsenal.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DISA wants to use cutting edge technology to streamline customer experience

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

USPS ready to implement 'extraordinary measures' delivering ballots for 2022 midterm elections

Biden pulls OMB controller nominee tasked to oversee infrastructure, pandemic spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up