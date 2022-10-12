Nordic nations launch bid to co-host Women’s Euro 2025

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway have launched their bid to co-host the Women’s European Championship in 2025.…

The Nordic nations submitted their application to UEFA on Wednesday, saying they wanted to organize the “largest European Championship on the women’s side ever” with 800,000 tickets available for sale.

Each of the four countries would have two host cities: Stockholm and Gothenburg in Sweden; Copenhagen and Odense in Denmark; Helsinki and Tampere in Finland; and Oslo and Trondheim in Norway.

The final would take place at the 50,000-seater Friends Arena in Stockholm.

Announcing the joint bid, the Nordic nations said they have been working closely for the past four years.

“The bid offers a compact tournament set-up to build connections within the Nordic and European cities in the spirit of sustainable development,” they said.

Other candidates for the tournament are France, Poland and Switzerland.

UEFA’s executive committee will announce the winning bid on Jan. 25.

