Newcastle rises to 5th in EPL with 5-1 rout of Brentford

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 12:49 PM

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Bruno Guimaraes scored a brace and Newcastle moved up to fifth in the English Premier League after beating Brentford 5-1 on Saturday.

The Brazil midfielder headed the Magpies into a 22nd-minute lead and, after Jacob Murphy doubled their advantage, drilled home a long-range effort in the 56th.

The goals delighted the home fans among a crowd of 52,067 at St. James’ Park, a year and a day after Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium controversially completed its takeover.

Ivan Toney converted a penalty in between for mid-table Brentford, but Eddie Howe’s team was not to be denied as it completed back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Miguel Almiron and Ethan Pinnock’s own-goal saw Newcastle enjoy its biggest victory to date under Howe.

Newcastle is level on points with Brighton, which played Tottenham later Saturday.

