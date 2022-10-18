RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead | Ukraine's power, water hit again | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital
Neil Lennon out as coach of Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus

The Associated Press

October 18, 2022, 3:53 PM

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Neil Lennon is out as coach of Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus after less than eight months on the job.

The club’s announcement Tuesday followed a 1-0 loss to Nea Salamina and cited the team’s poor performance in the domestic league, despite an impressive run in European play.

The former coach of Scottish club Celtic took charge “during a difficult period” in March and led the team to a Cypriot Cup title as well as the Europa League group stage.

“Unfortunately, the continuing inconsistency in performance combined with a significant point loss in the championship, are the primary reasons that drove us to the decision to part ways,” the club said.

Lennon’s team had strong performances against Manchester United in the Europa League though lost both matches with an aggregate score of 4-2.

The club praised the 51-year-old Northern Irishman as having “etched his name on Omonia’s history” and said he deserves “the respect and recognition of us all.”

“Although we’re on different paths, the memories of our collaboration will unite us forever,” the club said.

Omonia is in seventh place in the championship standings.

