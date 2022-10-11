NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|D.McBride, UAB
|4
|87
|641
|9
|160.2
|C.Brown, Illinois
|6
|151
|879
|4
|146.5
|K.Laborn, Marshall
|5
|132
|731
|8
|146.2
|M.Ibrahim, Minnesota
|4
|89
|567
|8
|141.8
|I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh
|6
|129
|830
|12
|138.3
|Z.Charbonnet, UCLA
|5
|87
|615
|6
|123.0
|B.Corum, Michigan
|6
|118
|735
|11
|122.5
|B.Roberts, Air Force
|6
|120
|709
|8
|118.2
|R.Sanders, Arkansas
|6
|125
|695
|5
|115.8
|D.Vaughn, Kansas St.
|6
|120
|661
|3
|110.2
|S.Tucker, Syracuse
|5
|110
|546
|5
|109.2
|A.Grant, Nebraska
|6
|133
|647
|5
|107.8
|B.Robinson, Texas
|6
|110
|645
|10
|107.5
|J.Ott, California
|5
|73
|533
|5
|106.6
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|6
|104
|634
|6
|105.7
|S.Evans, E. Michigan
|6
|116
|630
|6
|105.0
|C.Steele, Ball St.
|6
|136
|610
|5
|101.7
|M.Williams, Ohio St.
|5
|64
|497
|8
|99.4
|Q.Judkins, Mississippi
|6
|96
|581
|8
|96.8
|T.Dye, Southern Cal
|6
|90
|571
|6
|95.2
|K.Miller, TCU
|5
|69
|474
|6
|94.8
|X.Valladay, Arizona St.
|6
|96
|566
|6
|94.3
|A.Robbins, UNLV
|6
|117
|561
|8
|93.5
|L.Webb, South Alabama
|5
|91
|465
|6
|93.0
|N.Singleton, Penn St.
|5
|63
|463
|5
|92.6
|G.Holani, Boise St.
|6
|107
|549
|3
|91.5
|M.Cunningham, Louisville
|5
|71
|457
|9
|91.4
|A.Martinez, Kansas St.
|6
|91
|546
|9
|91.0
|M.Cooper, Kent St.
|6
|125
|542
|6
|90.3
|D.Hunter, Liberty
|6
|89
|536
|6
|89.3
|J.Gibbs, Alabama
|6
|64
|532
|2
|88.7
|P.Agyei-Obese, James Madison
|4
|54
|354
|4
|88.5
|D.Achane, Texas A&M
|6
|97
|528
|3
|88.0
|C.Beasley, Coastal Carolina
|6
|87
|524
|4
|87.3
|T.Henderson, Ohio St.
|5
|69
|436
|4
|87.2
|J.White, Georgia Southern
|6
|91
|521
|8
|86.8
|E.Gray, Oklahoma
|6
|77
|519
|3
|86.5
|J.Plumlee, UCF
|5
|80
|431
|4
|86.2
|L.McCammon, FAU
|6
|84
|512
|2
|85.3
|R.Davis, Vanderbilt
|6
|108
|507
|4
|84.5
|C.Tyler, Utah St.
|6
|115
|505
|1
|84.2
|C.McClelland, Cincinnati
|6
|76
|502
|5
|83.7
|J.Mims, Fresno St.
|5
|87
|409
|5
|81.8
|T.Ward, Florida St.
|6
|72
|488
|3
|81.3
|R.Reese, Baylor
|5
|72
|400
|7
|80.0
|B.Battie, South Florida
|6
|74
|473
|4
|78.8
|H.Waylee, N. Illinois
|6
|97
|472
|4
|78.7
|Z.Evans, Mississippi
|6
|79
|469
|6
|78.2
|C.Donaldson, West Virginia
|5
|56
|389
|6
|77.8
|T.Gregg, Georgia St.
|6
|101
|460
|6
|76.7
|F.Gore, Southern Miss.
|5
|77
|381
|3
|76.2
|L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan
|6
|133
|454
|6
|75.7
|J.Brown, UAB
|5
|53
|378
|3
|75.6
|H.Parrish, Miami
|5
|78
|378
|4
|75.6
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|6
|76
|446
|8
|74.3
|A.Adeyi, North Texas
|6
|60
|435
|1
|72.5
|M.Lloyd, South Carolina
|6
|75
|434
|7
|72.3
|A.Estime, Notre Dame
|5
|68
|361
|4
|72.2
|T.Swen, Wyoming
|7
|115
|505
|4
|72.1
|T.Taua, Nevada
|6
|108
|430
|7
|71.7
|M.Irving, Oregon
|6
|60
|429
|2
|71.5
|E.Hull, Northwestern
|6
|105
|428
|3
|71.3
|S.Bangura, Ohio
|5
|72
|356
|5
|71.2
|D.Richardson, Oklahoma St.
|5
|86
|355
|4
|71.0
|D.Neal, Kansas
|6
|64
|421
|4
|70.2
|O.Adaway, North Texas
|6
|85
|415
|4
|69.2
|M.Washington, Buffalo
|6
|83
|409
|6
|68.2
|C.Filkins, Stanford
|5
|82
|339
|3
|67.8
|W.Taulapapa, Washington
|6
|70
|406
|4
|67.7
|J.Williams, Georgia St.
|6
|68
|403
|2
|67.2
|D.Johnson, Mississippi St.
|6
|67
|402
|3
|67.0
|J.Ellison, Wake Forest
|6
|81
|396
|3
|66.0
|R.Hemby, Maryland
|6
|64
|395
|3
|65.8
|J.Brock, Iowa St.
|6
|78
|394
|2
|65.7
|M.Crosby, Louisiana Tech
|5
|59
|323
|3
|64.6
|B.Brady, UTSA
|6
|98
|386
|5
|64.3
|T.Thomas, Utah
|6
|85
|386
|5
|64.3
|B.Watson, Old Dominion
|4
|60
|255
|1
|63.8
|C.Brooks, BYU
|6
|63
|380
|5
|63.3
|K.Robichaux, W. Kentucky
|6
|60
|380
|2
|63.3
|N.Peat, Missouri
|6
|76
|379
|2
|63.2
|J.Wright, Tennessee
|5
|67
|315
|4
|63.0
|K.Jefferson, Arkansas
|5
|81
|312
|4
|62.4
|G.Campiotti, Umass
|6
|92
|374
|2
|62.3
|J.Small, Tennessee
|5
|66
|311
|6
|62.2
|S.Shivers, Indiana
|6
|85
|370
|4
|61.7
|C.Hill, Texas State
|5
|68
|308
|1
|61.6
|R.Awatt, UTEP
|7
|97
|431
|2
|61.6
|T.Potts, Minnesota
|5
|62
|304
|3
|60.8
|K.Allen, Penn St.
|5
|57
|303
|3
|60.6
|K.Robinson, San Jose St.
|5
|63
|303
|5
|60.6
|J.Daniels, LSU
|6
|76
|359
|3
|59.8
|B.Campbell, Houston
|5
|67
|296
|3
|59.2
|T.Mathis, West Virginia
|5
|70
|296
|3
|59.2
|K.Mozee, Miami (Ohio)
|6
|77
|353
|1
|58.8
|T.Tyler, Army
|5
|58
|294
|6
|58.8
|I.Bowser, UCF
|5
|84
|290
|8
|58.0
|T.Bigsby, Auburn
|6
|79
|345
|4
|57.5
|T.Siggers, SMU
|4
|60
|229
|4
|57.2
|F.Peasant, Middle Tennessee
|6
|76
|342
|6
|57.0
|D.Parson, Hawaii
|6
|81
|336
|7
|56.0
|R.Cook, Buffalo
|6
|85
|335
|2
|55.8
|S.Tyler, W. Michigan
|6
|80
|335
|3
|55.8
|B.Snead, Arkansas St.
|5
|71
|276
|6
|55.2
|D.Fenwick, Oregon St.
|6
|73
|331
|4
|55.2
|D.Fofana, Navy
|5
|67
|275
|3
|55.0
|H.Hall, Georgia Tech
|6
|61
|330
|0
|55.0
|A.Brown, N. Illinois
|6
|66
|329
|4
|54.8
|O.Hampton, North Carolina
|6
|71
|329
|6
|54.8
|Z.Mobley, FAU
|6
|63
|325
|3
|54.2
|N.Watson, Washington St.
|6
|64
|325
|2
|54.2
|P.Jones, Virginia
|6
|64
|320
|2
|53.3
|D.Billingsley, Troy
|6
|61
|316
|3
|52.7
|J.Houston, NC State
|5
|64
|260
|0
|52.0
|T.Spears, Tulane
|6
|78
|312
|6
|52.0
|D.Uiagalelei, Clemson
|6
|67
|311
|3
|51.8
|S.Thompson, Texas Tech
|6
|64
|310
|2
|51.7
|J.Berger, Michigan St.
|6
|64
|308
|4
|51.3
|D.Maye, North Carolina
|6
|66
|308
|3
|51.3
|N.Jones, New Mexico
|5
|65
|255
|1
|51.0
|D.Grainger, Georgia St.
|6
|67
|303
|2
|50.5
|J.Sims, Georgia Tech
|6
|84
|301
|1
|50.2
|D.Hankins, UTEP
|7
|80
|341
|2
|48.7
|M.Jackson, Louisiana-Monroe
|6
|76
|292
|5
|48.7
|S.Sanders, Oklahoma St.
|5
|58
|241
|6
|48.2
|L.Pare, Texas State
|6
|69
|288
|1
|48.0
|C.Turner, Wake Forest
|6
|69
|286
|5
|47.7
|R.Harris, East Carolina
|5
|67
|238
|5
|47.6
|L.Williams, Iowa
|5
|64
|236
|2
|47.2
|S.Louis, Liberty
|6
|63
|283
|4
|47.2
|L.Palmer, James Madison
|5
|64
|234
|4
|46.8
|H.Daniels, Air Force
|6
|62
|278
|3
|46.3
|C.Tyree, Notre Dame
|5
|52
|231
|1
|46.2
|S.Byrd, Charlotte
|6
|68
|275
|1
|45.8
|J.Lang, Arkansas St.
|6
|64
|266
|2
|44.3
|G.Shrader, Syracuse
|5
|62
|219
|5
|43.8
|K.Vidal, Troy
|6
|65
|254
|2
|42.3
|P.Garwo, Boston College
|6
|73
|240
|2
|40.0
|S.Anderson, Tulsa
|6
|65
|236
|5
|39.3
|A.Broussard, Rice
|5
|75
|192
|8
|38.4
|C.Cordeiro, San Jose St.
|5
|60
|186
|6
|37.2
|B.Thomas, Memphis
|6
|61
|221
|7
|36.8
|C.Tune, Houston
|6
|66
|213
|3
|35.5
|B.Armstrong, Virginia
|6
|68
|195
|3
|32.5
|C.Rogers, Louisiana-Monroe
|6
|69
|177
|3
|29.5
|T.Lavatai, Navy
|5
|69
|147
|3
|29.4
|D.Irons, Akron
|6
|73
|175
|1
|29.2
|S.Henigan, Memphis
|6
|66
|173
|2
|28.8
|M.Kendrick, New Mexico
|6
|63
|117
|3
|19.5
|D.Smith, Texas Tech
|6
|67
|93
|4
|15.5
