NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

The Associated Press

October 11, 2022, 11:11 AM

Leading Rushers

G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
D.McBride, UAB 4 87 641 9 160.2
C.Brown, Illinois 6 151 879 4 146.5
K.Laborn, Marshall 5 132 731 8 146.2
M.Ibrahim, Minnesota 4 89 567 8 141.8
I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh 6 129 830 12 138.3
Z.Charbonnet, UCLA 5 87 615 6 123.0
B.Corum, Michigan 6 118 735 11 122.5
B.Roberts, Air Force 6 120 709 8 118.2
R.Sanders, Arkansas 6 125 695 5 115.8
D.Vaughn, Kansas St. 6 120 661 3 110.2
S.Tucker, Syracuse 5 110 546 5 109.2
A.Grant, Nebraska 6 133 647 5 107.8
B.Robinson, Texas 6 110 645 10 107.5
J.Ott, California 5 73 533 5 106.6
B.Allen, Wisconsin 6 104 634 6 105.7
S.Evans, E. Michigan 6 116 630 6 105.0
C.Steele, Ball St. 6 136 610 5 101.7
M.Williams, Ohio St. 5 64 497 8 99.4
Q.Judkins, Mississippi 6 96 581 8 96.8
T.Dye, Southern Cal 6 90 571 6 95.2
K.Miller, TCU 5 69 474 6 94.8
X.Valladay, Arizona St. 6 96 566 6 94.3
A.Robbins, UNLV 6 117 561 8 93.5
L.Webb, South Alabama 5 91 465 6 93.0
N.Singleton, Penn St. 5 63 463 5 92.6
G.Holani, Boise St. 6 107 549 3 91.5
M.Cunningham, Louisville 5 71 457 9 91.4
A.Martinez, Kansas St. 6 91 546 9 91.0
M.Cooper, Kent St. 6 125 542 6 90.3
D.Hunter, Liberty 6 89 536 6 89.3
J.Gibbs, Alabama 6 64 532 2 88.7
P.Agyei-Obese, James Madison 4 54 354 4 88.5
D.Achane, Texas A&M 6 97 528 3 88.0
C.Beasley, Coastal Carolina 6 87 524 4 87.3
T.Henderson, Ohio St. 5 69 436 4 87.2
J.White, Georgia Southern 6 91 521 8 86.8
E.Gray, Oklahoma 6 77 519 3 86.5
J.Plumlee, UCF 5 80 431 4 86.2
L.McCammon, FAU 6 84 512 2 85.3
R.Davis, Vanderbilt 6 108 507 4 84.5
C.Tyler, Utah St. 6 115 505 1 84.2
C.McClelland, Cincinnati 6 76 502 5 83.7
J.Mims, Fresno St. 5 87 409 5 81.8
T.Ward, Florida St. 6 72 488 3 81.3
R.Reese, Baylor 5 72 400 7 80.0
B.Battie, South Florida 6 74 473 4 78.8
H.Waylee, N. Illinois 6 97 472 4 78.7
Z.Evans, Mississippi 6 79 469 6 78.2
C.Donaldson, West Virginia 5 56 389 6 77.8
T.Gregg, Georgia St. 6 101 460 6 76.7
F.Gore, Southern Miss. 5 77 381 3 76.2
L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan 6 133 454 6 75.7
J.Brown, UAB 5 53 378 3 75.6
H.Parrish, Miami 5 78 378 4 75.6
W.Shipley, Clemson 6 76 446 8 74.3
A.Adeyi, North Texas 6 60 435 1 72.5
M.Lloyd, South Carolina 6 75 434 7 72.3
A.Estime, Notre Dame 5 68 361 4 72.2
T.Swen, Wyoming 7 115 505 4 72.1
T.Taua, Nevada 6 108 430 7 71.7
M.Irving, Oregon 6 60 429 2 71.5
E.Hull, Northwestern 6 105 428 3 71.3
S.Bangura, Ohio 5 72 356 5 71.2
D.Richardson, Oklahoma St. 5 86 355 4 71.0
D.Neal, Kansas 6 64 421 4 70.2
O.Adaway, North Texas 6 85 415 4 69.2
M.Washington, Buffalo 6 83 409 6 68.2
C.Filkins, Stanford 5 82 339 3 67.8
W.Taulapapa, Washington 6 70 406 4 67.7
J.Williams, Georgia St. 6 68 403 2 67.2
D.Johnson, Mississippi St. 6 67 402 3 67.0
J.Ellison, Wake Forest 6 81 396 3 66.0
R.Hemby, Maryland 6 64 395 3 65.8
J.Brock, Iowa St. 6 78 394 2 65.7
M.Crosby, Louisiana Tech 5 59 323 3 64.6
B.Brady, UTSA 6 98 386 5 64.3
T.Thomas, Utah 6 85 386 5 64.3
B.Watson, Old Dominion 4 60 255 1 63.8
C.Brooks, BYU 6 63 380 5 63.3
K.Robichaux, W. Kentucky 6 60 380 2 63.3
N.Peat, Missouri 6 76 379 2 63.2
J.Wright, Tennessee 5 67 315 4 63.0
K.Jefferson, Arkansas 5 81 312 4 62.4
G.Campiotti, Umass 6 92 374 2 62.3
J.Small, Tennessee 5 66 311 6 62.2
S.Shivers, Indiana 6 85 370 4 61.7
C.Hill, Texas State 5 68 308 1 61.6
R.Awatt, UTEP 7 97 431 2 61.6
T.Potts, Minnesota 5 62 304 3 60.8
K.Allen, Penn St. 5 57 303 3 60.6
K.Robinson, San Jose St. 5 63 303 5 60.6
J.Daniels, LSU 6 76 359 3 59.8
B.Campbell, Houston 5 67 296 3 59.2
T.Mathis, West Virginia 5 70 296 3 59.2
K.Mozee, Miami (Ohio) 6 77 353 1 58.8
T.Tyler, Army 5 58 294 6 58.8
I.Bowser, UCF 5 84 290 8 58.0
T.Bigsby, Auburn 6 79 345 4 57.5
T.Siggers, SMU 4 60 229 4 57.2
F.Peasant, Middle Tennessee 6 76 342 6 57.0
D.Parson, Hawaii 6 81 336 7 56.0
R.Cook, Buffalo 6 85 335 2 55.8
S.Tyler, W. Michigan 6 80 335 3 55.8
B.Snead, Arkansas St. 5 71 276 6 55.2
D.Fenwick, Oregon St. 6 73 331 4 55.2
D.Fofana, Navy 5 67 275 3 55.0
H.Hall, Georgia Tech 6 61 330 0 55.0
A.Brown, N. Illinois 6 66 329 4 54.8
O.Hampton, North Carolina 6 71 329 6 54.8
Z.Mobley, FAU 6 63 325 3 54.2
N.Watson, Washington St. 6 64 325 2 54.2
P.Jones, Virginia 6 64 320 2 53.3
D.Billingsley, Troy 6 61 316 3 52.7
J.Houston, NC State 5 64 260 0 52.0
T.Spears, Tulane 6 78 312 6 52.0
D.Uiagalelei, Clemson 6 67 311 3 51.8
S.Thompson, Texas Tech 6 64 310 2 51.7
J.Berger, Michigan St. 6 64 308 4 51.3
D.Maye, North Carolina 6 66 308 3 51.3
N.Jones, New Mexico 5 65 255 1 51.0
D.Grainger, Georgia St. 6 67 303 2 50.5
J.Sims, Georgia Tech 6 84 301 1 50.2
D.Hankins, UTEP 7 80 341 2 48.7
M.Jackson, Louisiana-Monroe 6 76 292 5 48.7
S.Sanders, Oklahoma St. 5 58 241 6 48.2
L.Pare, Texas State 6 69 288 1 48.0
C.Turner, Wake Forest 6 69 286 5 47.7
R.Harris, East Carolina 5 67 238 5 47.6
L.Williams, Iowa 5 64 236 2 47.2
S.Louis, Liberty 6 63 283 4 47.2
L.Palmer, James Madison 5 64 234 4 46.8
H.Daniels, Air Force 6 62 278 3 46.3
C.Tyree, Notre Dame 5 52 231 1 46.2
S.Byrd, Charlotte 6 68 275 1 45.8
J.Lang, Arkansas St. 6 64 266 2 44.3
G.Shrader, Syracuse 5 62 219 5 43.8
K.Vidal, Troy 6 65 254 2 42.3
P.Garwo, Boston College 6 73 240 2 40.0
S.Anderson, Tulsa 6 65 236 5 39.3
A.Broussard, Rice 5 75 192 8 38.4
C.Cordeiro, San Jose St. 5 60 186 6 37.2
B.Thomas, Memphis 6 61 221 7 36.8
C.Tune, Houston 6 66 213 3 35.5
B.Armstrong, Virginia 6 68 195 3 32.5
C.Rogers, Louisiana-Monroe 6 69 177 3 29.5
T.Lavatai, Navy 5 69 147 3 29.4
D.Irons, Akron 6 73 175 1 29.2
S.Henigan, Memphis 6 66 173 2 28.8
M.Kendrick, New Mexico 6 63 117 3 19.5
D.Smith, Texas Tech 6 67 93 4 15.5

