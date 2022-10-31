HALLOWEEN NEWS: Halloween safety tips | DC sponsors family-friendly events | Making safe costume decisions | How long does candy last? | See Halloween displays
NASCAR Cup Series Winners

The Associated Press

October 31, 2022, 2:00 PM

Through Oct. 30

1. Chase Elliott, 5.

2. Christopher Bell, 3.

2. Kyle Larson, 3.

2. Joey Logano, 3.

2. Tyler Reddick, 3.

6. William Byron, 2.

6. Ross Chastain, 2.

6. Denny Hamlin, 2.

6. Kevin Harvick, 2.

10. Alex Bowman, 1.

10. Chase Briscoe, 1.

10. Chris Buescher, 1.

10. Kyle Busch, 1.

10. Kurt Busch, 1.

10. Austin Cindric, 1.

10. Austin Dillon, 1.

10. Erik Jones, 1.

10. Daniel Suárez, 1.

10. Bubba Wallace, 1.

