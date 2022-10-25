RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Nuke agency thickens plot over alleged dirty bomb | 'New Marshall Plan' in works for Ukraine | Ukraine cites success in downing drones
NASCAR Cup Series Winners

The Associated Press

October 25, 2022, 2:00 PM

Through Oct. 24

1. Chase Elliott, 5.

2. Kyle Larson, 3.

2. Joey Logano, 3.

2. Tyler Reddick, 3.

5. Christopher Bell, 2.

5. William Byron, 2.

5. Ross Chastain, 2.

5. Denny Hamlin, 2.

5. Kevin Harvick, 2.

10. Alex Bowman, 1.

10. Chase Briscoe, 1.

10. Chris Buescher, 1.

10. Kyle Busch, 1.

10. Kurt Busch, 1.

10. Austin Cindric, 1.

10. Austin Dillon, 1.

10. Erik Jones, 1.

10. Daniel Suárez, 1.

10. Bubba Wallace, 1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

